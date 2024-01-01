MINISTER FOR EDUCATION REFUTES ‘CASH CRISIS’ SITUATION

A teacher teaching to her students. FILE PICTURE
The Minister for Education, Hon. Lucas Dekena, MP has stated that there is no truth in the
claims that this country is going broke. The Minister has refuted claims regarding the economic situation based on education services being fully supported by the Government with the funding appropriated in this year’s budget.
The Minister mentioned some of the priority activities that will continue to be funded and successfully implemented as follows;
- Teachers will get their 3% by Pay 14,
- Teachers will be paid their upgraded base level pays by Pay 14,
- GTFS up to now is paid in full for terms 1 and 2 and disbursed to schools,
- The 2O24 total budget for examinations and certification has been fully released as
per our request. We will send additional STEM students to overseas soon.
I thank the Marape/Rosso Government for prioritizing Education and Health and look
forward to ensuring that education services are fully implemented and that students and
teachers are well catered for.