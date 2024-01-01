UPNG TO LOOK INTO FACEBOOK POST ALLEGING ANIMAL BUTCHERING AND COOKING IN STUDENT RESIDENCES

University of Papua New Guinea. PICTURE SUPPLIED

University of Papua New Guinea (UPNG) Council and Administration recently announced they will look into the alleged butchering and purported cooking of animal meat allegedly at Games Village students’ residence laundry area.

UPNG Chancellor Mr Robert Igara and Acting Vice Chancellor Professor Cecilia Nembou jointly indicated this today following recent Facebook posts of images of butchering of a dead snake and a seemingly roasted whole pig/dog supposedly as meat meals allegedly in UPNG Games Village students residence laundry area.

There’s a lot that remains unknown on the Facebook (FB) post so it is premature and irresponsible for UPNG authorities to comment at this stage or take any action,” Chancellor Igara said. “Firstly, there is no direct evidence of cruelty to animals and particularly who may have been involved in the initial slaughter of the animals pictured.

“There’s broad inference that the slaughter, butchering and cooking took place at the laundering facilities of UPNG students’ Games Village residence. But all that remain assumption at this juncture until we establish the facts. “Professor Nembou added: “We are aware of the potential sense of alarm the Facebook post may have caused featuring images and handling of various animal seemingly for meat.

“At the same time, we are also aware that various ethnic groups among the 800 linguistic groups in our PNG Melanesian society have different values and preferences on types of animal meat they consider food. With these multiple sensitivities, an investigation and careful consideration of the findings are crucial to inform any actions to be undertaken if warranted.



“Having said that, UPNG is very concerned about the issue of hygiene and health of

all students at all UPNG student residences. This includes preparation of food inlaundry facilities that are used for washing dirty clothes, hands and bodies in general and vice versa, and the associated impact on health for all.

The university has relevant provisions within the Students Disciplinary Statute with which students can be charged for 1) bringing the name of the university into disrepute; 2) slaughtering animals and cooking in the student residential quarters and 3) harbouring non-residents in the students residences

“We will not hesitate to take needed action, if it is established that irresponsible and unhygienic actions by a student or students, is/are threatening the health of fellow students in common students’ residential quarters,” added Professor Nembou “We are looking into these to establish the facts before necessary actions are taken.”