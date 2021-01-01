MDI concludes four-day workshop

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation’s Media Development Initiative (ABC-MDI) held a four day’ workshop for journalists to learn more on Gender Equality, Disability and Social Inclusion (GEDSI).

This workshop was hosted to broaden the knowledge of news editors and reporters on how they should report when GEDSI is included.

According to MDI Content Researcher, Lemach Lavari, the aim of the workshop was to get the editors and the reporters familiarized with GEDSI.

“So for Day 1 we had Dr Fiona Hukula speak on Gender Equality, Day 2 we had representatives from the PNG Assemblies of Disables Persons, Save the Children PNG on the third day for Social Inclusion and the last day was an inclusion for CSO’s and NGO’s”, added Lavari.

Lavari added that due to covid-19 protocols, the workshop was attended in person by reporters in Port Moresby while other media house representatives joined virtually.

“We also included Church Media participants such Radio Maria and Hope FM, as the outcome of this workshop is a best practice manual for all participating main stream media”.

Participating reporter, Kelvin Joe was amazed with the four days’ workshop and commended the host and its guest speaker(s).

“This workshop is very beneficial for us journalist, and I am pleased with the help of MDI to host such, we were all able to learn a lot on GEDSI”, said Joe.

While the workshop has concluded, the ABC-MDI Team is scheduling for information sessions with the organizations, giving opportunities for the reporters to use their knowledge based on GEDSI.