Former Governor passes

Former West Sepik Governor Amkat Mai passed away this morning in Vanimo after a short illness. Mai served as Governor for West Sepik from 2012 to 2017.

He spent almost 2 and a half years suspended from office following several election-related disputes. However, he was re-elected into office in a by-election in 2015.

Many in the province know Mai for his educational background. The teacher from Telefomin played a pivotal role in reforming some of the high schools in West Sepik into top performing Secondary Schools in the country.

He also introduced a number of education programs with neighbouring city Jayapura and was an advocate for border development, trade and security.

He is survived by his wife Susan, his seven children and 10 grandchildren.