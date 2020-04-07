Madang Checkpoints to continue

Police in Madang will continue to maintain roadblocks at the provincial borders until the next set of orders from the controller are released.

For now, police will continue to follow the orders from the initial SoE as stipulated by the Controller.

Provincial Police Commander Acting Superintendent, Mazuc Rubiang, says PMV operators can resume operation after obtaining a pass from his office.

PPC Acting Superintendent, Mazuc Rubiang, says owners of PMV’s can resume normal operations.

Owners have to obtain a pass from the PPC allowing them to operate. However, PMV’s will limit their passengers.

For 15-seater PMV buses they will be restricted to no more than 10 passengers while coaster buses are not allowed to carry more than 15 passengers.

These restrictions are for both passengers and owners to practice social distancing.

Madang has set up four checkpoints with police officers already deployed to those locations to monitor the movement of people.

The checkpoints are at located at Gusap in Ramu to look after the Lae-Highlands Highway

Another checkpoint was set up at Walium to monitor the movement of people especially those who use the back road from Bundi to transport betelnut in and out of Madang.

The third checkpoint was set up at Talidig at the border of Bogia and Sumkar Districts of Madang.

However, police still need to set up checkpoints at the two provincial borders that is at Kayan at Bogia where Madang shares provincial boundaries with East Sepik province.

And another at Teptep where Madang shares boundaries with Morobe province.

By Martha Louis, EMTV News, Madang