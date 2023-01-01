LONG SERVICE EMPLOYEES AWARDED

A total of 257 employees with Ok Tedi Mining Ltd (OTML) are being awarded for their long years of service with the company.

OTML employees in various roles for a minimum period of 5 years to as long as 40 years have been awarded.

This is an annual practice for the company, where OTML recognizes its long service employees.

OTML General Manager, People and Culture said, “the Long Service Awards are an important recognition program at Ok Tedi in order to honour our employees for their loyalty and dedication to the Company. Their significant period of employment is a testament to their commitment, passion, and dependability in service to our organization and to all our stakeholders.”

Of the 257 employees, ten (10) employees are being recognized for their 20 years of service, 14 employees for 25 years, six employees for 30 years and for 35 years respectively, and only one employee for 40 years.

The recipient of the 40-year service award was given to Sylvester Gaso, who currently works as Superintendent Marketing Administration.

Mr. Gaso was only 22 years old when he joined Bechtel-MKI for the Ok Tedi Construction Project in November 1982. He worked as the Assistant Cost Engineer with the Project Controls department responsible for most of the projects in Tabubil.

“I would not have achieved this 40-year milestone if I did not balance my work, social, and family life. More importantly my wife and children have been my greatest supporters and together we have all achieved this milestone,” he said.