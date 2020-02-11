Locals Build Own High School

A feeling of satisfaction has reached the locals at the Muglamp Local Level Government in the Dei Electorate of Western Highlands, after getting news that their newly-built high school will soon be registered.

It was built by the locals themselves, led by local Councilor and LLG President, John Wamp, to service his rural population.

Hagen North Provincial High school is the name of this new school in the Dei Electorate of Western Highlands, adding to the 25 existing high schools in the province.

Western Highlands Education Board Chairman, Mr Lawrence Pena recognized their interest to build a high school, without the help of the government, and promised them that he will make sure the school will be registered this year. The locals at Kiling village said they desperately needed a high school, for more than 10,000 people across twenty Council Wards.

They do not have a high school for their children to attend, which prompted their local council and LLG President, to organize and build the school in early 2018.

Wamp gave his land for free, and told the locals to provide free timber, free labour and other materials, which have seen them completing at least some classrooms and offices. They enrolled their first grade nines last year, and will continue to enroll their first Grade tens and nines this year.

Western Highlands Provincial Government, through the Provincial Education Board recently gave K50, 000, which has seen the constructing of teachers houses.

The building of new high schools in the Province by locals is one of Governor Paias Wingti’s pillars in education, to support locals and build at least 30 high schools in the province.

By Vasinatta Yama, EMTV News, Mt Hagen