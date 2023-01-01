LIQUOR BAN IN EASTERN HIGHLANDS PROVINCE ENDS

By Vicky Baunke

A month long Liquor ban in Eastern Highlands Province has resulted in peaceful independence and Goroka Show celebrations.

The month long liquor ban in the Eastern Highlands Province has ended today.

This follows a liquor ban that was imposed for the month of September through the Provincial Executive council (PEC) for the purpose of ensuring an alcohol free independence and Goroka Show celebrations in the province.

The liquor ban commenced on September 1st to the 30th September which is today.

According to many residents and businesses in Goroka, it has been peaceful, quiet and noise free in the past weeks of the liquor ban within many communities in the township of Goroka during this period.

Restrictions imposed during the alcohol ban includes a total ban on liquor trading for the month at all liquor outlets and distributors, clubs were to remain close with only exceptions to hotels and restaurants observing normal trading hours and strictly to be served with meals only, with no beer take aways allowed at pokies and night clubs.

Eastern Highlands Provincial Police Commander Superintendent Michael Welly has commended the PEC for its decision, which he said has contributed to a lot of control and peaceful independence and Goroka Show celebrations.

Superintendent Welly said while normal business will begin on Monday, tougher restrictions and measures has to be imposed through the liquor board and PEC to ensure the control and sales of liquor especially cheap alcohol, with high alcohol percentage being sold throughout the province which is one of the major causes of lawlessness in the communities and among youths.