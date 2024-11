The PNG Lewa’s team prior to leaving for the Netherlands. Credits to : Cricket PNG

Kumuls Petroleum PNG Lewa’s departed Port Moresby yesterday and will travel to Netherlands to participate in the One Day International Tri-Series against Netherlands and Scotland.

The tournament will kick off on the 5th till the 18th and will see the team play four One Day Internationals and two T20 Internationals against The Netherlands and Scotland.