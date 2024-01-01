ROAD UPGRAD BETWEEN WABAG and AMBUM

Picture credit: Mortimer Yangharry

By Mortimer Yangharry

The Wabag District Development Authority (WDDA) is upgrading the recently constructed Wakenanda – Taitenges Road Project in Wabag District in Enga Province.



This rural road link connects the Ambum Local Level Government (LLG) of the Kompiam Ambum District through Wakenanda in Wabag District into Wabag Town.



This vital road link was first constructed in 2019 as a piloted track, with the WDDA now prioritizing the upgrade to make the road accessible and into a standard road.



Aipinimanda Ward 23 Councilor Johnson Kondai sincerely acknowledged the leadership of Wabag Open MP and Health Minister Dr. Lino Tom in recognizing the Yapokon and Kaleprae clans of the Yanaitin Tribe with this important road project.



The local councilor expressed gratitude to see vehicles coming into the area for the first time since time immemorial, even though Aipinimanda village is only several kilometers away from the provincial capital.



Kondai said that the Tolem Community School is operating again after years of closure and neglect because of this road network.



The Wabag District Development Authority also has plans to roll out the district’s Rural Housing Scheme project, starting with Aipinimanda village later this year.





