KEVIN KASSMAN MAKES OLYMPIC DEBUT AT PARIS 2024

PNG’s Kevin Kassman made his historic Olympic debut recently at the Paris 2024 Summer Games, competing in the men’s -68kg taekwondo event at the Grand Palais.

Facing off against one of the world’s top athletes, Bradly Sinden from Great Britain, Kassman showcased both skill and composure in what was an intense and challenging match.

Despite his best efforts, Kassman was defeated 2-0 by Sinden, the reigning Olympic silver medalist and two-time world champion.

Kassman, a first-time Olympian, entered the Paris 2024 Olympics with significant achievements already under his belt, including a silver medal at the 2024 Olympic Games Oceania qualification tournament.

“Competing at the Olympics is a dream come true, and to do so in such an iconic venue against an athlete like Bradly Sinden is something I will never forget,” Kassman said.

“Not every day you get to fight world rank #2 and I’m pretty much proud to come this far. I’ve learned so much from this experience, and I’m motivated to continue improving and representing my country at the highest level.”

His opponent, Bradly Sinden, who came within seconds of becoming Great Britain’s first male Olympic taekwondo champion at Tokyo 2020, is widely recognized as one of the sport’s elite.

Chef de Mission for Team PNG, Ryan Pini said the match held in front of a large and enthusiastic crowd, was a testament to Kassman’s determination and resilience.

“Kevin’s performance today was a proud moment for Papua New Guinea,” Ryan Pini said.

“He exceeded his goal of scoring more points, and his ability to stay composed under immense pressure, competing against one of the world’s best in front of a massive crowd, speaks volumes about his character and potential. This experience will undoubtedly serve as a stepping stone for his future in the sport.” Mr. Pini added.