TELEFOMIN STUDENTS TO ATTEND PARUL UNIVERSITY

By Esther Gahane

Grade twelve school drop outs in Telefomin district of Sandaun province will now be given a second chance to study at the Parul University in India.

This was made possible through an agreement signed between the Telefomin Open Member Solan Mirisim and the Parul University yesterday.

About forty students in the remote part of PNG, the Telefomin district will study at the Parul University in India next year.

This was announced by Member for Telefomin and the Minister for Works and Highways, Solan Mirisim.

He said his first priority is education and he has been assisting students with funds.

“I have supported education in the district with two to three million kina each year since 2012,” he said.

“I signed a MOU with a few teachers to go to college too. It was a 5-year program and I have sent 300 to 400 students to universities and colleges.” Mr. Mirisim said.

With the increasing number of school drop outs and unemployment issues in the country, Parul University is offering this scholarship, giving a second chance to Papua New Guineans to further their studies in India.

More than 100 Papua New Guineans went to study at the Parul University in India since 2023 under the 50% scholarship program and more are expected to study next year including students from Telefomin.

After completion of studies, they are qualified to work within PNG or any other country.

The full cost to study each year is k25 000 kina, however with this 50% scholarship, they are required to pay K11, 000.