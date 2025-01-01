K92 MINE’S LATEST DISCOVERY

By Jessica Nui

The operator of the Kainantu Gold Mine in the Eastern Highlands Province has announced that results from its recent surface drilling have revealed two new high-grade veins and the extension to the bulk mineralized zone.

After its fourth round of results from its maiden surface drill program at the Arakompa exploration site, located around 4.5 km from the Kainantu Gold Mine Process Plant, results confirmed two significant thick high-grade veins as well as a southern strike extension and expansion to the bulk mineralized zone.

K92 Mining’s Chief Executive Officer John Lewins, remarked that this maiden drill program continues to exceed expectations, significantly expanding the bulk zone as well as confirming the presence of multiple high-grade veins.

He said, the two new high-grade veins show high potential for underground mining and they believe that Arakompa has the potential to be the next new mine online in Papua New Guinea.

To date, a total of 43 holes have been reported from the surface

drill program at Arakompa.

The bulk tonnage zone has been extended approximately 150 metres to the south, now covering a strike length of 900 metres,

reaching a vertical depth of 650 metres, with an average true thickness of 48 metres.

Meanwhile, future exploration plans include the deployment of a new compact heli-portable drill rig, scheduled to arrive by mid this year, which will efficiently target the northern extension of Arakompa and open new exploration fronts.