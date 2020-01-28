K11million for Kimbe Town Market renovation

The Kimbe Town market in West New Britain will undergo a major redevelopment.

Expansions to market infrastructure include improved vending services and space, construction of additional shelters, and power and lighting.

Australia will provide up to K11million to support the project.

State Owned Enterprise Minister Muthuvel and the Australian High Commissioner, Bruce Davis, jointly announced the project on Monday 27 January. Having initiated the project as regional member of West New Britain, Minister Muthuvel thanked Australia for its partnership and support.

The project will be jointly delivered by the Papua New Guinea-Australia Partnership and the West New Britain Provincial Government

The improvements will also make it safer for women market vendors to operate in the market. This will be the first major renovation since the market was first established by authorities.

The PNG-Australia Partnership will work with the Kimbe Urban Local Level Government, the Provincial Government and UN Women to deliver the project,.

By Jack Lapauve Jnr, EMTV New, Port Moresby