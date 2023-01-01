JAPANESE AMBASSADOR TO VISIT ENGA PROVINCE

Japanese Ambassador to Papua New Guinea His Excellency Nobuyuki Watanabe will visit Enga Province early next month.

First Secretary to Enga Governor Dr Stephen Kikala confirmed with EMTV News of this strategic visit.

Dr Kikala said it was a privilege and honor to join Governor Sir Peter Ipatas, in his meeting with Japanese Ambassador His Excellency Nobuyuki Watanabe to discuss the Japanese Government’s current and future projects in Enga Province.

He confirmed that Ambassador Watanabe will visit Enga Province from the 8th to 10th of February 2023 to commission bridge infrastructure projects and announce new project ventures in the province.