ISUZU T20 SMASH 2024

Boroko Motors Dealer Principal, Tony Barlow confirmed that ISUZU is the naming rights sponsor for the ISUZU T20 SMASH.

“Boroko Motors has a long association with PNG Cricket over the years, and is now delighted to be the naming sponsor of this highly entertaining competition,” he had said.

The ISUZU T20 SMASH Men’s Fixtures will commence on the Easter weekend, Friday 29th March, and the ISUZU T20 SMASH Women’s Fixtures will start on Saturday 20th April after the CPNG Lewas return from their upcoming tour to Zimbabwe and UAE. The Men’s Final will be played on Saturday 13th April and the Women’s Final on Saturday 4th May. All matches will be at Amini Park in the Bisini Sports Precinct in Boroko.

CEO of Cricket PNG Richard Done said, “The ISUZU T20 SMASH is a great lead-up for our elite cricketers who will proudly represent Papua New Guinea internationally, with the Barramundis attending the 20-team ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in the West Indies, our Siales U19 Women’s team playing in Bali, Indonesia and Garamuts U19 men’s team competing in Apia, Samoa, all within the first half of 2024.”

“The first draft of players in each Men’s and Women’s Teams has been completed with five (5) Barramundis and four (4) Garamut’s players drafted into their respective men’s teams, and five (5) Lewas and four (4) Siales drafted into the women’s teams.” Mr. Done added.

The ISUZU T20 SMASH will be broadcast live on EMTV, FM100, and across a number of international territories to be finalized.