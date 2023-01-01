INVESTIGATION INTO CESSNA 206 AIRCRAFT

The Acting Board Chairman of the PNG Accident Investigation Commission (AIC), Captain Aria Bouraga, announced that the AIC has commenced an investigation into an accident involving a Cessna 206 aircraft, registered VH-MZL, which crashed at Dodomona airstrip, Western Province.

“The AIC was notified about the accident by the Operator of the aircraft through a phone call at 04:44 pm local time. The operator reported that the accident occurred during the take-off roll at Dodomona airstrip. The pilot discontinued the take-off, and the aircraft overran the departure end of the airstrip, down a slope at the end of the airstrip overturned coming to rest inverted. The Operator stated that neither the pilot, nor the two passengers sustained any injuries. The aircraft is owned by the Strickland Bosavi Foundation Australia,” Captain Bouraga said.

An investigation will be conducted as required under the Civil Aviation Act 2000 and in accordance with Annex 13 to the Convention on International Civil Aviation.

Captain Bouraga added “the AIC has deployed a team to Dodomona to conduct an onsite investigation. A Preliminary Report will be released 30 days from the date of the accident.”

All AIC investigations are conducted independently, and objectively, for the purpose of improving aviation safety in Papua New Guinea and globally. It is not the purpose of any AIC investigation to apportion blame or liability to any person or organization.