INTEREST IN GROWING COFFEE RISING IN ENGA PROVINCE

By Mortimer Yangharry



Two tribes living along the borders of two districts in Enga Province have already registered a cooperative society to focus on coffee nursery, cultivation and marketing.

The DepSikin Cooperative Society was jointly formed by the Dep Tribe living in the Wabag Open Electorate and the Sikin Tribe living in the Wapenamanda Open Electorate.

Both tribes live alongside each other in Aiyel Valley sharing land boundaries respectively.



DepSikin Cooperative Society spokesperson Benny Wais confirmed that the official launching of the DepSikin Cooperative Society will be held on Tuesday May 23, 2023 which is later this month with Wabag Open MP and Health Minister Hon.Dr Lino Tom along with officials from the Department of Commerce and Industry to officiate at this important ceremony.

Wais also indicated that a formal invitation has also been sent to Wapenamanda Open MP Hon.Miki Kaeok who is yet to officially respond.



“So far we have planted 2000 seedlings and have constructed a new nursery to supply the Aiyel Valley with coffee seedlings,” Wais said.



Wais said the DepSikin Cooperative Society will financially empower the people of Wapenamanda and Wabag living in the Aiyel Valley to plant coffee and reap the benefits of selling dried coffee beans at a very high price.



Currently, dried coffee beans are being bought at K8 per kilogram with the coffee price increasing every month.

Wapenamanda District is the top coffee growing district in Enga Province followed by Kompiam and Wabag respectively.