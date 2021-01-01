Heli Solutions rescues child

A child was rescued after sustaining injuries from a punctured abdomen.

Four year old, Seneika Kinsly, fell down from a tree around 5am on Saturday morning where a sharp object punctured through her abdomen resulting in intestines falling out.

She was rushed to the Sengapi Health Centre in Madang, where she received first aid treatment by the health workers. The patient was then transported by the Heli Solutions Medivac to Modilon General Hospital.

Heli Solutions Pilot, Captain Boga has received confirmation from Madang Provincial Health Authority Director, Dr Martin Damian that Seneika is recovering very well and is soon to be discharged.

Heli solutions has ventured into service level agreements with Madang and Jiwaka Province(s) for medivac purposes and at no cost is providing emergency services for people in the rural communities.