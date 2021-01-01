NGCB Sponsors Goroka Show 2021

National Gaming Control Board (NGCB) has announced a commitment to the coveted Goroka Show, scheduled for the 17th to the 19th of September 2021 at the National Sports Institute in Goroka, Eastern Highlands Province.

The Board chipped in K200,000 towards this iconic tourism flagship program, that simultaneously aims to promote SMEs, Women and Youth Empowerment and preserve culture and heritage.

NGCB Chief Executive Officer, Imelda Agon, during the cheque presentation said, in a modernized society, the act of preserving our culture and heritage through generations must continue.

“Cultural heritage and natural history of a nation has a very high value, unique and it is an identity that can be introduced to the world.

“It affirms our identity as a people because it creates a comprehensive framework for the preservation of cultural heritage that has cultural significance and historical value.

“Culture and its heritage also reflects and shapes our values, beliefs, and aspirations, thereby defining a people’s national identity. It is important to preserve our cultural heritage, because it keeps our integrity as a people,” Agon said.

Chairlady of the Goroka Show Committee Keryn Hargreaves shared the same sentiment adding that a country like Papua New Guinea that has thousands of cultures and heritage must preserve them.

“Preserving our fragile culture is an important factor in maintaining cultural diversity in the face of growing globalization.

“The Goroka Show is one of the cultural events where it brings eight districts in the Eastern Highlands Province together to showcase and display their unique cultural dances and artifacts to the world.

“Now as our country works to rebuild itself from the COVID-19 pandemic, domestic tourism will be essential for our economic recovery.

“We need Papua New Guineans to travel around our own country as more people are vaccinated and it is safe to visit.

“We did not host the Goroka Show last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic which had a negative social and economic impact in our country.

“Nonetheless, our committee commends the Marape – Basil Government and the National Gaming Control Board for the support of Two Hundred Thousand Kina (K200, 000.00) to host the auspicious 2021 Goroka Show,” Hargreaves said.