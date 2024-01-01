GRADE 10’S SIT FOR THEIR WRITTEN EXPRESSION EXAM TODAY

A total of 80,015 grade 10 students from 489 high & secondary schools nationwide will sit for their Written Expression Exams today which is an increase from last years number of students sitting for this exam .

All schools nationwide have so far received their Written Expression Exams , as revealed in the nomination data received by the Measurement Services Division.

Secretary for Education, Dr. Uke Kombra has encouraged all students, teachers and provinces to give their best and to ensure that the exams are done fairly and to the best of their God given ability.

“I call on all the citizens of Papua New Guinea to support and abide by the fair administration of the exam,” Dr Kombra said.

The Secretary has also appealed to all schools to have their Registration Documents fixed up with the School Registration Committee of the Department, for without proper Registration, no school will be allowed to sit the objective examinations.

Dr. Kombra has also warned all schools against any mal-practices relating to the national examinations. Dr. Kombra also warned schools nationwide to stay away from

”The Department has a zero-tolerance on cheating or any mal-practices as evident in the de-registration of Goroka Syntax Secondary School in Goroka, Eastern Highlands after investigations by officials from the National Department of Education, Provincial Division of Education and the Police found irregularities by the school in the 2023 National Examinations,” Dr. Kombra said.

Students and schools are being warned of serious consequences which include non-certification for students, termination from teaching for teachers and banning of the schools involving themselves for a minimum period of 3 years.

“We have eliminated cheating in examinations. Hence, results are based on hard work, and offer better education benchmarks.

I wish all the grade 10 students ‘best of luck’ in their first national examination for 2024 .

Also listed below are some of the Exam dates for this schooling as stated on the PNG Department of Education website.

Exam Dates