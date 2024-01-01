TISA ANNOUNCES 2023 FINANCIALS

CEO of TISA Group , Michael Koisen on the right and Board Chairman of TISA Gabriel Tai on the left during the announcement today. PICTURE SUPPLIED

The Teachers Savings and Loan Society Group ( TISA Group) announced a profit of K50.4 million after taxes and a record balance sheet of K1.18 billion for the 2023 financial year. In an announcement made today , the Board Chairman of TISA Group , Gabriel Tai said that TISA has made a modest total income increase of K2.1 million in 2023 and an increase in Group Assets by 4% to K1,182 billion compared to 2022.

The company has demonstrated resilience and stratergic growth despite a challenging financial year.

” I am please to announce that the TISA Board has approved an additional bonus interest of 7% ,which will be credited to all our member Yumi Accounts for the financial year ending 31st December 2023″

This 7% eqaivalent to K24.29 million , will be paid to members Yumi Accounts based on their general savings balances as of 31st December 2023. “Members will be able to access the 7% interest in their Yumi Accounts tomorrow”.

This will be the 6th consecutive year that TISA has declared a 7% interest for its members. The interest payout to members savings accounts for he year 2023 are;

2% interest that is credited annually to the members General Savings Accounts;

2% interest that is credited annually to the members Yumi Accounts ( Transaction Accounts ) and

6% interest is credited annually to members with other savings accounts

7% is an additional bonus interest which will be paid to members General Savings Accounts balance as of 31 December 2023 December into Yumi Accounts ( Transaction Accounts )

Mr. Tai said that they ( TISA ) are excited about the oppotunities that lie before them. The financial landscape is evolving rapidly and driven by technlogical advancements , changings consumer preferences and global trends.

” As we embrace these changes , we remain committed to staying true to our values and fulfilling our mission of helping people build sustainable wealth”.

Mr. Tai ended by extending his hearthful gratitude to their valued members and customers for their continued loyalty , trust and support.

He also thanked the dedicated staff of TISA Group , whose hard work and dedication is the driving force behind their success as well as their partners and stakeholders for their continued support.