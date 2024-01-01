GOVERNOR RUFINA PETER’S LEGACY WALK

Governor for Central province Rufina Peter walked a part of the famous Kokoda track in Central province and visited all the villages along the track.

Governor Rufina commenced her journey at Myola village on the 15th of July and arrived at Owen’s corner in Sogeri on the 22nd.

The Governor and her trekking team were airlifted to Myola village where she started her, what she called ‘Inaugural Legacy walk.

She said she walked this part of her province to understand and experience the hardship her people face given the remoteness of their village.

“I feel their pain, I see their need and the first thing is they need an Airstrip, and regularly rural air transport services.” She said.

She said she wants to identify infrastructure needs that could improve the lives and accessibility of her people.

“We will look at the existing partnership, like KI and KTA and see how we can work together to ensure we address the priority needs of the people.” She said

Governor Rufina also noted that Central province should pay tribute and honor the sacrifices made by the Koiari people during World War II.

The initiative of Governor Rufina Peter is the first of its kind for a Provincial member of the province to walk and visit the villages along Kokoda track.