PRESIDENT CONDEMNED MASS KILLING

By Samantha Solomon

The PNGs Law Society President Hubert Namani has condemned the recent mass killing in Angoram District in East Sepik Province.

He said that this was an alarming massacre for such killing in today’s trend in this country.

“They massacre in Angoram on the back of the recent the mass killings up in Enga I’ve very covering.”

He said that, as the president of the law society it’s my duty to address this recent events that have transpired in both provinces this week.

He said that it was very concerning to hear and learnt of this and we condemned the killing in the strongest term.

Mr. Namani furthred said that these perpetrators must be punished.

“The perpetrators must be swiftly apprehended and brought to justice, we cannot allow this perpetrator to go unpunished. They must face the full force of law.” He said.

On July 16 a total of 26 people have been killed by 33 armed men in the Tambari Village in Angoram District.