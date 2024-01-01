GOVERNMENT TO ASSIST AREAS AFFECTED BY WET WEATHER

With the current wet weather condition experienced in most parts of the country, leaving infrastructures, food gardens and homes damaged, even people lost lives in landslides hence, the government has announced its initiative to assist areas affected by the wet weather.

Prime Minister James Marape said this initiative is spearheaded by the Department of Works and Highways, National Disaster Office, and the PNG Defence Force, aims to mitigate the challenges faced by communities across the nation due to the ongoing rainfall.

“King tides, land slips, and other unfortunate natural incidents as a result of the continuous rain and wet weather conditions around the country at present and in recent weeks is of concern to the Government. We have already taken steps to provide relief and address the specific situations through the responsible Government agencies,” Prime Minister affirmed.

Prime Minister issued directives to the Works and Highways Department, National Disaster Office, and Defence Force to dispatch specialist teams. “These teams are tasked with assessing and addressing road slippages and blockages, ensuring expedient restoration of access and support to the affected locales,” he said.

“Certain places around the country like Gumine in Chimbu Province have been cut off and require urgent attention to restore and relieve. Other places in low-lying areas of the country like Gulf Province are also being affected by the continuous rain. We’ve mobilized the necessary Government resources to clear and relieve those areas affected by the heavy rains over the past month or more,” stated Prime Minister.

Prime Minister commended the Department of Works and Highways for their prompt action in Porgera, Enga Province, following a landslip that severed connections to surrounding areas.

“The department’s efforts have successfully reopened the critical access road, demonstrating the government’s commitment to swift and effective crisis management,” Prime Minister Marape said.