GOROKA LAHANIS INAUGURAL SANTOS CUP CHAMPS

By Claire Mauta

The inaugural women’s national rugby league competition, “Santos Cup” saw the Bintangor Goroka Lahanis victors after defeating the Central Dabaris, 8-6.

In an epic grand final showdown, the Goroka Lahanis and Central Dabaris went head on at the Santos National Football Stadium in Port Moresby.

To what was seen as a tight match with the heat at its peak into the very half. Both teams tried hard in the first half with Dabaris scoring one try against Lahanis. With minutes left on the clock, Dabaris then scored another try with a good conversion, leading.

With half time done, Lahanis went into victory mode with a come back and scored a try with a failed conversion, leaving Dabaris still in the lead with 6 to 4.

And with the last minutes on the clock, Lahanis scored another try accompanied with another fail conversion, having them declared winners to the Santos Cup with a final score of 8 to 6 win.