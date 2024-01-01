68TH GOROKA SHOW ENDED PEACEFULLY

By Vicky Baunke in Goroka, EHP

The three-day show ended peacefully on a high note with no major incidents reported in Goroka Eastern Highlands Province, thanks to the police personnel and the additional manpower from the Lae Mobile Squad.

The Goroka Show which started on the 13th to the 15th of September had ended yesterday in Goroka as tourists and visitors from throughout the country returned back.

Over the past days Goroka town hosted over 500 tourists, the town was filled with the exactments from the crowds of the Show goers besides its normal long weekends, observing the Show and the Independence day which falls today in its true spirit.

Meanwhile, the Goroka Bilum Festival which also coincidesd with the Goroka Show saw an outstanding attracted more tourists into Goroka and creating yet again an impressive sell out of bilums generating more income for mothers.

Tourists hosted in Goroka came from all over the world including Russia, USA, Africa, France, Spain and other countries.

We spoke to a few excited tourists who said it was their first time to attend the Goroka Show and were amazed at the different traditional cultures singsings and bilas presented during the Show for a diverse country as PNG has about 800 different languages spoken making it a unique country in the world.