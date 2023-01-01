GBV WORKSHOP FOR FRONTLINE RESPONDERS IN ENGA

Thirty participants from the five districts of Kandep, Kompiam-Ambum, Lagaip-Pogera, Wapenamanda and Wabag underwent a ‘GBV in Emergencies’ workshop for frontline responders who work in the GBV/SARV space in Wabag, Enga Province from the 8th to the 9th September this year.

They represented church and community leaders, village court magistrates and officers, police (FSVU, CID), women’s association, welfare protection officer and the provincial director from Department of Community, Development, Youth and Religion.

Topics discussed included current tribal conflict that has escalated to alarmingly high tensions that helped identified challenges faced such as lack of police manpower, escalating sexual violence, disregard for law and order, inadequate government support to medical emergencies and chaotic breakdown in communities and cultural norms and behaviors.

The participants concluded with a list of identified objectives and placed particular emphasis on developing strategies specific to their province.

The workshop was facilitated by the PNG Tribal Foundation (PNGTF) through its partnership with UNFPA PNG and USAID.

PNGTF affirmed to build on this platform and continue to support and develop strategies to combat the scourge of SARV, GBV, sexual violence and other forms of violence.