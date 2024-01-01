FROM A CLEANER TO A SENIOR SOUS CHEF

In the remote village of Henagaru in Goroka, Eastern Highlands Province of Papua New Guinea (PNG), dreams often feel out of reach due to challenging circumstances.

For many Papua New Guineans living in remote areas, opportunities to thrive can seem almost impossible. Yet, for 39- year-old Judas Yawa, determination, resilience, and a commitment to self-improvement propelled him to defy the odds and carve out a remarkable path.

Today, Judas is the Senior Sous Chef at Mt. Ararat Hotel in Western Highlands province, a

position that he is grateful for as it reminds him of his incredible journey. His story is not just one

of professional success but also of triumph over adversity, inspiring others in his community.

Judas’s journey highlights the life-changing impact of education, skills development and

determination.

Judas began his career in 2010 as a cleaner and steward at the Highlander Hotel in Mount

Hagen, Western Highlands Province. Day after day, he performed his duties diligently, cleaning

and assisting chefs in the kitchen.

Despite his humble role, Judas was inspired by the artistry and dedication of the chefs.

“I joined Highlander Hotel as a steward and cleaner. For six years, I watched the chefs create

exquisite meals for guests. During that time, I developed a passion for the kitchen. Whenever I

had the chance to assist the chefs, I seized the opportunity,” he recalled.

In 2016, Judas’s hard work and budding talent earned him a life-changing sponsorship from the

Highlander Hotel to pursue formal training in commercial cookery at the Australia Pacific Training Coalition (APTC).

“I only completed my formal education to grade three. When I was given the opportunity to study

at APTC, it was a moment of hope for me, my dreams, and my family,” he shared.

At APTC, Judas immersed himself in his studies, gaining vital skills in cookery, customer

service, hospitality, and operations. The rigorous training transformed him, equipping him with

the tools to excel in the culinary industry.

“The training at APTC advanced my knowledge and gave me the skills I needed. It was a

turning point in my career,” Judas said.

Upon returning to the Highlander Hotel, Judas took on the role of Chef de Partie. He applied

everything he learned at APTC, delivering excellence in his work. His dedication, perseverance,

and ability to adapt quickly earned him promotions first to Sous Chef and later to Senior Sous

Chef.

“When I returned from my studies, I was excited to finally work as a chef. I worked tirelessly,

and within two years, I became a Sous Chef. Today, I proudly serve as the Senior Sous Chef,

and it is all thanks to the training I received at APTC and the support from the Highlander Hotel,”

he added.