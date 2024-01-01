PORTUGUESE NATIONALS ARRESTED FOR ALLEGED COCAINE TRAFFICKING AT JACKSONS INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

By James Guken

Two Portuguese Nationals, Fonseca Inacio and Raquel Teixeira, were arraigned at the Waigani Committal Court today after being arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking.

The pair are currently under the custody of the Immigration and Citizenship Authority.

Immigration and Customs officials flagged their luggage after detecting a suspicious substance.

The defendants questioned at the airport by authorities and both individuals admitted to owning the bags and acknowledged being aware they were carrying illicit items.

However, they claimed not to know the exact nature of the substance, which they later identified as cocaine.

They said they were contacted by a person known only as “C.J.” from Los Angeles, USA, who had instructed them to transport the drugs.

Their journey took them from Luxembourg City through Sydney, Australia, Nadi, Fiji, and finally to Port Moresby, with all travel expenses covered by “C.J.”

The court charged both under Section 68(1)(b) of the Controlled Substance Act 2021.

The suspects were informed of their constitutional rights under Section 42(2) of the Papua New Guinea Constitution and have been detained at the Bomana Immigration Centre, where they await their court appearances on 13 February 2025.

Both of them are first year university students in Lisbon, Portugal.