FOUR POLICE OFFICERS CHARGED.

Four police officers attached to NCD/Central command were served with their administrative charges recently by the National Capital District Internal Investigation Unit police officers.

The acting commander of NCD/Central, Assistant Commissioner of Police Peter Guinness confirmed that three of the officers were arrested and charged criminally and are currently detained.

Two of whom were arrested and charged concerning the death of late Constable Vianey Yembinaro on June 15, 2024.

ACP Guiness said the two policemen were arrested and charged with willful murder and are detained in the police cell awaiting their court dates. He said that apart from being criminally charged they were also served with three administrative charges.

ACP Guinness further added that the other police officer attached to the Criminal Investigation Division (CID) was also arrested and charged under the Firearms Act for misplacing a police-issued firearm that was in his possession.

“The fourth policeman was served with four administrative charges for unlawfully discharging firearms after the victims agreed to sort the matter out of the court. Therefore, the policeman was served with the administrative charges and he was given fourteen days to respond to his charges”, ACP Guinness said.

While commending the NCD Internal Investigation Unit for their effort in dealing with the four policemen, ACP Guiness said the Unit will continue to do its job to make sure the police men and women in the command must not step out of line when performing their mandated duties.