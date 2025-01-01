Awareness Business Education Entertainment Finance Life Momase News Papua New Guinea Travel

FORMER STUDENT ENCOURAGES DWU JOURNALISIM STUDENTS

by Lorraine Jimal0370

By Marisha Bulungol DWU journalism student

A former graduate of Divine Word University (DWU), Annette Sete, has encouraged second-year journalism students to maximize their communication skills as a foundation for success in any field.

Speaking to the students yesterday, Miss Sete, now an entrepreneur and DWU alumna, shared how her journalism skills have played a crucial role in building her successful business.

“For me personally, it is the communication skills that I obtained that allowed me to interact with people and market my products,” she said.

She emphasized that journalism is a versatile profession, providing individuals with the ability to excel in various careers.

“Journalism can fit you into any work as long as you know how to communicate,” she told the students.

Miss Sete attributed her success to financial discipline, consistency, and staying true to herself.

“I am where I am today because of how I manage my cash, maintain consistency, and stay true to myself,” she said.

Her story served as an inspiration for the aspiring journalists, showcasing the broader impact of journalism beyond traditional media roles.

