FORMER PM COMMENTS ON VONC

Former Prime Minister and Member for Ialibu-Pangia Peter O’Neill says the power to decide for Vote of No confidence (VONC) lies with the Constitution and not James Marape.

“In recent days, Marape has been extra busy not lowering the cost of living but ramping up the same old rhetoric that he will allow a VONC and then same time, making all the actions of a man on the run.”

“Our Constitution, brilliantly written by the architects of our nation, rightly gives the power not to the Prime Minister but equally to all Members of Parliament, to move a Motion of No Confidence in his leadership,” said former Prime Minister and Member for Ialibu-Pangia, Peter O’Neill.

“If Marape were not so busy making false promises; raiding the public purse and running propaganda campaigns with student leaders, he would see with his own eyes the mess he is making of our country.”

“Our people are respectful of the Constitution, hoping that the pressure valve deliberately installed in our democracy to let off pent up steam – to prevent civil unrest – is the Vote of No Confidence procedure.”

“Instead of welcoming this test in his leadership, Marape has used his bully tactics to shut it down.” “Marape has proven himself a compulsive liar and many of his behaviors are simply unchristian.”

“He has no care for our people, our country, our Constitution, or our religion. He simply uses these to enrich himself and to remain in power.”

“If you cannot see or hear the cries of our people and the business community then you surely must see how those once loyal to you are speaking up and leaving your leadership.”

“We hear of your efforts to silence the students. We hear of your veiled threat to unleash violence on your own people if they revolt against you. We hear of your plans to continue to frustrate the Parliament and not allow a VONC. We all see who you are now – by your actions not the words you spin.”

“I remain committed to democracy and have no plans to incite or unleash the fury of the nation upon you to make you listen. If we wished to do this, we would have already.”

“We in Opposition and the many in your government who are deeply concerned about the direction our country is going we are honoring the Constitution and in September we will lodge the Motion of No Confidence.”

“The choice is now yours James Marape man up and accept the test to your leadership or dishonor your own people and country and continue to run like a coward.”

“I call for restraint from our people. Stay calm and let the Constitution do its job.”