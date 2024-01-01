KANDEP CULTURAL GROUP PARTICIPATES IN ENGA CULTURAL

Wage men from Kandep District in their original, traditional attires during the 30th Enga Cultural Show recently. Picture credit: Mortimer Yangharry

By Mortimer Yangharry

Wage Local Level Government area in the Kandep District of Enga Province experiences tribal fighting, but this social disorder has significantly decreased due to the promotion of culture and tourism in the area says a local peace advocate.

Wage Cultural Show Coordinator Londe Yowan said he successfully registered two cultural groups from Upper Wage who participated in the recently concluded 30th Enga Cultural Show.

Yowan said that the first group of more than 30 men were from the Upper Wage eight council wards namely Umbis, Karkar, Peliyndak, Longap,Sitadak ,Kumband,Taitenges and Kital Kimbum respectively.

He added that another 30 members from the Lower Wage constituency consists also of 8 council wards namely Andoke,Titip, Kanian,Kindul,Laguni ,mambal,Tunndaka and Porokale.

Yowan said the youths and men from both the Upper Wage and Lower Wage constituents pledged to stay out of tribal fighting as time for trouble warfare in the Wage LLG has come to an end.

Yowan successfully hosted the inaugural launching and showcase of the Wage Cultural Show earlier this year and plans for a bigger and better one next year.

He is an advocate of peace and promoting the rich cultural diversity of the Kandep District.