NEW ACP HIGLANDS DIVISION

By Edward Luke

Members of the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary (RPNGC) in Western Highlands have witnessed the handover and takeover leadership from the outgoing Assistant Commissioner of Police 9ACP) Mr. Rigga Neggi to the incoming ACP Mr. Clement Dala.

The event occurred at Kimininga Police Barracks in Mt. Hagen witnessed by Provincial Police Commander for Western Highlands, Jiwaka, and Chimbu marked by a grand police parade

The outgoing Assistant Commissioner of Police Rigga Neggi appreciated the support from the Western Highlands Provincial Commander Chief Supt. John Sagom and other regional commanders ranked and profiled in the province.

Neggi said, before leaving Mt Hagen he would like to welcome all new police recruits who have passed out from Bomana this year.

“Welcomed to MV Highlands Eastern End Division, our new recruits passed out from Bomana who just arrived this year. Welcome to the Highlands Eastern Division, there are some from Chimbu, Western Highlands and Jiwaka here.

Unfortunately, I did not have the opportunity to meet you all but I can see some new faces because I know the old faces. Welcome you all to the Highlands Eastern Command and hope you enjoy your stay and your work life in the command will be an enjoyable one.” Neggi said.

The incoming ACP Chief Supt. Clement Dala emphasized more on the command in the highlands division and commend the Western Highlands Provincial Government for supporting the work of police in the province.

“On this occasion, I would like to extend my sincere thanks to the provincial member Wai Rapa and the Western Highlands Provincial Government through the PEC and the State Minister William Duma for gracing us with a lot of support and assistance in the command. Your attendance through your rep is not only an honor but a powerful affirmation of your dedication to the safety and wellbeing of our communities.”

Meanwhile, in a midst of the display of unity and respect, the outgoing ACP handed over the reins to the incoming ACP, expressing confidence in the division’s continued success under new leadership.