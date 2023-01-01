FORMER MP BELIEVES IN AGRICULTURE

By Thelma Allingham

Former Ambunti-Drekikir District MP Tony Aimo has now shifted his focus to helping locals at Cape Wom, a famous tourist site in East Sepik Province, build better lives for themselves through agricultural activities.

Mr Aimo said for the past 15 years he had planted cash crops like Vanilla, Cocoa and Coconuts at his private beach house and had seen them all grow exceptionally well.

He expressed that if such valuable crops can grow well in his own front yard then he is willing to help others in his community achieve similar and even better results.

Aimo supports the Kokonas Indastri Koperesen’s awareness on integral farming of which are team had recently visited East Sepik and Sandaun Province to do awareness. He believes this farming system is the way forward in agriculture and is a system that will boost Cape Wom as a community.

Cape Wom, or as the locals call it “Wom Ples” has only been known to many as a tourist attraction because of the Cape Wom Memorial Site and the famous Wom Beach in Wewak, East Sepik province.