FIRST CLIMATE RESILIENT WHARF OPENED IN ALOTAU

In an effort to address climate change and reduce the challenges faced in the country, the first ever climate resilient wharf was built in the Milne bay province.

Deputy Prime Minister John Rosso officially opened Papua New Guinea’s first Climate Proofing Provincial Wharf in Alotau, Milne Bay Province yesterday, which was witness by government ministers and other important dignitaries including the local people.

This state-of-the-art infrastructure is a pilot project built in partnership with the Milne Bay Provincial Government, Climate Change Development Authority and the Asian Development Bank at a cost of K36 million.

During the opening, DPM Rosso said it was an honor to open this great infrastructure for the people of Milne Bay.

“We have stressed both in-country as well as abroad about less rhetoric, however we have not done enough about climate change.

“This opening here is an auspicious testimony of what the Government is doing to address climate change throughout the country,” DPM Rosso said.

He said climate change is affecting everyone and I commend the Minister for Environment Conservation and Climate Change Simo Kilepa, for taking the task on hand in addressing climate change.

This climate proofing wharf is the first of its kind throughout the country and took around 10 months to construct.