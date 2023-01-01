FINANCIAL COMPANY GIVES A HELPING HAND

A patient admitted at the Port Moresby General Hospital has been assisted financially to undergo medical treatment by a locally owned company, Norman Finance limited.

The patient, Elijah Terry was sleeping on his bed at the hospital when the Norman Finance limited Managing Director Gabriel Andandi went and presented the K2,000 support yesterday.

Elijah was transferred in from Mt Hagen after being diagnosed with brain tumor five years ago, and has been awaiting medical operation.

Elijah’s mother Julie Paia really appreciated the support towards his son’s medical operation.

“I would like to thank the staff and management of Norman Finance limited, for your kind support,” Paia said.

“I don’t believe this would happen but I thank God for that, God will bless whatever you do,” she added.

Meanwhile, the company also supported a student financially to continue his education after leaving school for two years.

The student, Samson Patu from Southern Highland Province read about the school fee assistance on one of the dailies and wrote to the company for assistance and received a positive response.

The presentation of the financial assistance to Samson was done yesterday at the Norman Finance head quarter in Port Moresby during the launching of the company’s new uniform.

In receiving the K1000 support, Samson thanked the company and staff for assisting him as his parents were unable to assist him financially to further his education.

The Founder of Norman Finance Limited Gabriel Andandi said, they have been supporting many students and patients around the country through the company’s corporate social responsibility program.

Mr Andandi said, they have assisted many people who are in need including school children, patients, church groups, and others since the establishment of the company.