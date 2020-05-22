Families call for assistance to rebuild homes

A security guard employed by Ahi LLG is calling on their leaders and responsible authorities for assistance after his house was burned during a clash earlier this month at Lae’s Waria Compound.

59-year-old Lucas Hetau and his wife were amongst 200 families whose houses were burnt.

The families are currently facing food shortages and in need of shelter, clothes and cooking utensils.

“All our belongings are now gone, we have nothing left.”

Hetau and his wife are now homeless, along with 16 other families who are now victims of a retaliation clash following the death of a young man at the beginning of this month.

According to one community leader of Waria Compound, Kenny Gopase, 17 homes were burnt and 11 houses were ransacked off properties valued at almost K300,000.

Gopase said this was the first serious life-threatening situation from Waria Compound since its establishment in 1957.

“We are appealing through the media to our Lae MP and the Morobe Governor to accept our statement when we deliver to them and assist us with humanitarian aid to help build our community.”

This happened after a young man from their community allegedly murdered a youth from the Bumbu Settlement.

The suspect was arrested by Police with the assistance of the community leaders, including Ahi President Malcolm Kalo and is in police custody.

Amidst consultation for peace between the two communities, residents of Waria Community currently during trying times of the State of Emergency are struggling to survive.

By Julie Badui-Owa – EMTV News – Lae