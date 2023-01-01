ENGLISH SWIM RAISE FUNDS FOR CHESHIRE DISABILITY SERVICES

Papua New Guinea’s main service provider for people living with impairments, the Cheshire Disability Services (CDS) is in need of funding support to improve its services.

In a statement released, CDS General Manager Benson Hahambu was thrilled when Pacific Towing Marine Services General Manager Neil Papenfus, approached him to swim in the English Channel as a fundraiser for CDS.

Through this initiative they were able to raise K300,000 which is three times the amount they expect which is K100,000.

This money will now help CDS to expand its services into Gulf province as well as purchasing a new vehicle and allowing physiotherapists and teachers to visit homes of people living with impairments in Port Moresby and Central Province. This will also enable better access to essential healthcare and education for marginalized communities who either cannot access a hospital or school.

“It’s not just the K300,000 of cash, goods, and services resulting from the English Channel fundraiser that is very important to Cheshire Disability Services and the people we help but the media coverage and therefore greater awareness people have of the work we do,” Hahambu explained.

“Also, significant is the public’s increased awareness of the challenges people living with disabilities, as well as the families that support them, have here in PNG. We want everyone in PNG to know that our brothers and sisters living with disabilities have a lot to contribute to our country’s development and that we just need to provide them with the support and opportunities to do so,” he added.

Swire Shipping was acknowledged for pledging USD 10,000 (K36,000) early this year in support of Neil’s swim. However, after learning more about CDS, they provide additional support to help fund the vehicle purchase and building upgrades.

“Swire Shipping has a longstanding commitment to supporting the people and communities of Papua New Guinea. We were inspired by the efforts of Cheshire Disability Services and hope that our donation will go some way towards improving the lives of people living with disabilities,” said Randy Selvaratnam, Swire Shipping’s General Manager.

Meanwhile the swimmer, Neil Papenfus is registered to swim the English Channel come October. Donation is open for interested individuals or organization to support the fundraiser.