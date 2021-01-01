Eight locked up over illegal sales of fire crackers

By Jim John

Eight people have been locked up in Kiunga’s police cell over the weekend as they were illegally discharging explosive fire crackers to buyers in Kiunga town.

They are now in police custody awaiting formal charges.

According to Western PPC Chief Inspector, Silva Sika, the local citizens have been illegally accessing West Papua and Indonesia Border to buy explosive products.

He said, however, they are monitoring these movements as anyone caught involving in such activity will be dealt with accordingly.

Chief Inspector Sika says fire crackers can be harmful if not used properly.

“I’ll still emphasise to the officers to go around in the streets and talk to people it’s illegal. If they want to use it, not now, normally, these things are strictly used for during Christmas or New Year celebrations” Chief inspector Sika said.

Currently, 132 police personnel are on the ground working in the three electorates within the province, to maintain peace and ensure peaceful celebrations is observed during this festive season.