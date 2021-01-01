Trakpro PNG and partner(s) visit communities

Trakpro PNG donated stockpiles of food through Magna Carta PNG Inc., a community based NGO to run a food delivery over the festive season.

Founder of Magna Carta PNG, Shirley Gabrielle Kaupa, said Trakpro PNG needed a local NGO to help identify, link and facilitate the festive season food drive, and has reached out to Magna Carta to assist in reducing the food distribution.

TrakPro PNG, through Magna Carta’s help has donated well over 100,000 store goods to seven different locations and organizations both civil society and state-run facilities.

These facilities include the Juvenile and Females Wing prisons at Bomana, St. Philomena Children’s Shelter at 14 mile, I Care4U a community-based NGO at Gereka, Maternity Ward at 3 Mile Hospital, and the central hospital mess.

Trakpro also donated some stuff to Boroko Cell Block, Salvation Army, House of Hope, Widows Association, and single hampers were distributed to those vulnerable communities who needed some food this festive season.

Commanding Officer, Superintendent Daemon Dah at Bomana, said, Many inmates do not have visitors in places like this. Especially for juveniles, many do not have access to their families.

“With TrakPro management and the entire staff to go for a visit means a lot to this juveniles, whether its small or big donations, we appreciate it from our hearts; COVID has hit business and for TrakPro with partners like JMart to assist is a blessing for the inmates this festive session, and I thank you all.” Supt. Dah said.