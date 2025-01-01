EDGE EDUCATIONAL CONSULTANCY SERVICES TO ASSIST PNG STUDENTS

By Lorraine Jimal

With the aim of supporting Papua New Guinea students, Edge Educational Consultancy Services has partnered with the Australian Institute of Advanced Studies to provide accessible, affordable and pathways to success.

Director of Edge Educational Consultancy Services Arava Ravu said with the rise in unemployment in the country the company has decided to assist students in pursuing their education abroad.

“We decided to partner with the Australian Institute of Advance Studies because they provide the best vocational training in Australia and help graduates find employment,” he said.

This partnership will push the interest of the students.

“And it is our hope that Papua New Guineans can benefit from that, because at Edge Education it’s about Papua New Guinea empowering Papua New Guinea.” Ravu said.

He mentioned that students interested in pursuing their education and work in Australia can visit their office in Boroko.

Director for Australian Institute of Advanced Studies Pankaj Saxena emphasized the importance of the partnership and the college’s offerings.

“My college provides courses and training that prepare students well for industry,” he said.