DWU to host Virtual Open Day

Divine Word University’s popular Open Day at the Madang campus will be staged online as a “Virtual Open Day” later this month.

The virtual Open Day will be via live streaming on DWU’s Official Facebook page (www.facebook.com/dwu.official) on Saturday 21 August 2021. The Livestream of the Virtual Open Day would start around 8.30 am and conclude at about 4 pm. The link of the live streaming feed will be shared with partners of faculties, alumni, and others that have been contacted by the faculties.

This is the first time DWU is staging the Open Day online.

The normal on-campus Open Day was canceled last year due to the onset of COVID 19.

This year the University President Professor Father Philip Gibbs recommended a “Virtual Open Day” using online technology that is available to the university community.

The DWU staff and students have been preparing information and talking points about the programs in their faculties to present online during the Virtual Open.

Partners of the departments and faculties would also take part mainly through Zoom.

Each of the university’s four faculties and their departments has been allocated time slots to go on air in the Virtual Open Day.

Programs offered in all campuses of DWU through the full-time and flexible learning modes will be featured in the Virtual Open Day. The DWU has the main campus in Madang along with the St Benedict’s Campus in Wewak, OLSH Kabaleo, and St Mary’s Vunapope in Kokopo/Rabaul, Port Moresby, and Tabubil.

The Virtual Open Day gives an opportunity to prospective students, parents, and potential partners of the DWU to access information about the academic programs and services of the University. The Virtual Open Day is part of DWU’s new approach to delivering its programs and services remotely using information and communication technologies in the time of COVID 19.

The University has already hosted a number of conferences and symposiums through Facebook live streaming last year and this year.