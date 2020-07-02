Prominent Papua New Guinean, Secretary General of the Pacific Islands Forum, Dame Meg Taylor, has penned a heartfelt letter to the people of Papua New Guinea on tackling Gender Based Violence.

Expressing deep regret and sorrow over the brutal death of Jenelyn Kennedy, Dame Meg says that the time to act on violence must happen now, with a commitment to changing society’s behaviour and attitude.

Her letter outlined a number of alarming concerns that have already been pushed for by various members of PNG society and NGOs as well, which included instilling values into young men on the treatment of women, and the manner in which PNG society at present views women and girls.

She is calling on all Papua New Guineans to put in the effort as a society to act together in alleviating Gender Based Violence in the country.

Dame Meg Taylor assumed the office of Secretary General of the Pacific Islands Forum in 2014, and is a former track and field athlete having represented Papua New Guinea in the 1971 South Pacific Games.