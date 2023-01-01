COURT TRIAL

By Bradley Mariori

A 24-YEAR-OLD man was committed by a Committal Court in Lae on Monday to stand trial at the National Court for one count each of wilful murder, arson and break and enter and theft.

Presiding magistrate Lorna Sani when committing Timothy Harupa, from Ihu’s Harababo village in Gulf stated in court that evidences before the court covered all the elements of the charges.

The strong evidences before the court that enables a prima facie case were based on the close circuit television (CCTV) footage in court, witnesses’ statements and from a police search at Harupa’s house, which boxes of Cambridge packets were found.

“From these evidences which are before the court now, I found that you have a case to answer at the National Court,” Sani told Harupa in court.

Police brief in court alleged that Harupa, on Nov 13, 2022 between 2.30am and 3.30am at Hunta in Lae, was with the company of six others cut through the galvanized fence and gained entry into the shop.

Police told the court that once they gained entry into the shop, Haruapa and his accomplices stole properties and cash money totaling K44, 990.

The court also noted that when committing those offences, Harupa was alleged to have stolen a laptop worth K2, 500, 4x large boxes of Cambridge boxes worth K32, 000 and K3000 in cash.

The court heard that when the suspects were about to leave, they set fire to the store building resulting in the death of a Chinese national.

Despite Section 96 of the District Court Act being administered, Harupa decided to remain silent.

A date is yet to be set by the National Court registry office for Harupa to appear from custody at Buimo for his first mention at the National Court in Lae.

The court also heard that Harupa was arrested following a tip off received by police when he was alleged to have been under the influence of alcohol with some of his friends.