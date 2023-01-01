THE RED CROSS RED AND CRESCENT MOVEMENT

By Malcolm Waira

The Red Cross Red and Crescent Day 2023 is celebrated on the 8’th of May every year. This year will mark the 160th anniversary.

On ‘Infocus’, that aired on EM TV on Monday 8 May, 2023, we discussed with the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement partners organizations about its history, its values, humanitarian efforts, its challenges and operations.

Movement partners currently in Papua New Guinea are the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Papua New Guinea Red Cross Society (PNGRCS) and International Federation of the Red Cross (IFRC).

Featured on the panel was Georgios Georgantas – Head of Mission in PNG, ICRC – International Committee of the Red Cross.

He stated that the “International Committee of the Red Cross is oldest and largest humanitarian network in the world. It is the first organization to attempt to carry out humanitarian action.”

Also featured on the panel in the second segment of Infocus, was Maki Igarashi, Country Head, IFRC – International Federation of the Red Cross.

She highlighted the criticality of volunteers in the activities of the IFRC, as well as how IFRC ensures impartiality, neutrality, and independence in its humanitarian work.

Finally partaking and ending the panel discussion was the PNG Red Cross Society’s (PNGRCS) Chairman, Henry Yamo and Secretary General, Valachi Quagliata.

Both discussed to greater lengths, the challenges the Society faces in the implementation of its programs as well as the current examples of humanitarian crisis in PNG where the Society is providing support.

International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement partner’s organizations has been one of the most preeminent humanitarian organization in the world, providing much needed humanitarian assistance around the world.