COCA COLA LAUNCHES PET PLASTIC BOTTLE COLLECTION PROGRAM

Coca-cola Europacific Partners PNG (CCEP PNG), Coca-cola PNG and Branis Recycling Limited have partnered to launch the first ever PET Plastic Bottle Collection Program in PNG.

Port Moresby residents can now return their empty PET plastic beverage bottles in exchange for cash, K1 per kilo.

There is no need to remove caps or labels from the beverage, no washing is also necessary, unless they have been used to store oil, detergent or another non-beverage substance.

CCEP PNG Commercial Director, Tim Solly said, “as a beverage manufacturer in PNG, we believe it is our responsibility to have a long-term commitment to the sustainability of our packaging. Packaging waste is undoubtedly a major challenge but is a solvable one if we take action.”

Consumers can bring their empty PET plastic beverage bottles, of any brand to the Branis collection centres at; Ahuia Street, Gordons, Spondias Street, Hohola, Movivina Street, Gerehu Stage 6, Gordons market and Badili.

The collection of PET plastic beverage bottles is one of several sustainability initiatives currently being undertaken by the Coca-cola system in PNG.

Mr Solly said, they hope to expand this program to other centres throughout PNG, in the next few years.