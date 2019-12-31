Building materials for two Tapini Schools

Two schools in the Goilala District of Central province will be able to repair rundown classrooms after the purchase of building materials yesterday.

Close to K7,000 worth of building materials had been purchased for the two schools to help with repairs.

Being the only two community schools in the Sopu Ward of Tapini, Sopu Primary and Lamanaipi are in dire need of renovations of classrooms and teacher’s houses.

The Deputy President of Tapini LLG, John Keruv, said there no proper renovations that were ever done since the establishment of the two schools.

“These are the only two schools in the most populated ward of Tapini,” he said.

Sopu Primary was established over 28 years ago, having students that travelled as far as 25km to attend, and has only two teachers, the school’s headteacher, Albert Dakai, and his wife.

Lamanaipi Community, however, was recently established and has a staff of four teachers.

Both schools face the struggle of having classroom and staff houses made of bush materials that suffer the changing weather.

Mr. Keruv said the K7 000 is from the K25 000 district fund given by the Goilala MP, Hon. William Samb.

“He said to use the fund for such and later the government will step in,” he said.

70 iron sheets and 30 cement bags were purchased for the schools.

The iron sheets will be used to make stronger roofs for classrooms and staff houses and the cement will be used for flooring.

