PNG’s National Judicial Staff Services in affiliation with the PNG’s consistent ambulance service, St John opened a new clinic facility today.

This will greatly assist staff who work long hours are faced with even greater stress that comes with the profession.

Under the control of the Chief Justice; judicial staff are able to get medical help from the St John Ambulance at the new clinic.

Following a recent incident which ALMOST, saw a senior state lawyer lose his life due to health complications, the National Judicial Staff Services in affiliation with the PNG St John Ambulance opened up a clinic within the National Court premises today.

A first for the Judicial Services to engage with a health service provider, the clinic will be of utmost help to law professionals who are under constant stress on a daily basis.

“We are coming with a charged population of hours. Many times lawyers get into stressful conditions that comes with their work,” states Chief Justice, Sir Gibbs Salika.

“We’ve had issues here in the courtrooms, where lawyers have collapsed under stress and we need to attend to them when these kinds of incidents happen,” adds Sir Gibbs Salika.

And affiliations with a health service provider such as St Johns are vital with further recommendations that this sort of assistance be given to other public servants in the various departments to build a productive workforce.

“One aspect of our partnership with St John; we want them to arrange and facilitate basic training courses. We want a program to be facilitated by PNG CJ together with the assistance of St John Ambulance to do that so we can build our capacity to tend to emergency incidents,” added the Chief Justice.

Occupational safety is equally important to staying healthy and living a healthy life.